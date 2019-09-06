Donald Trump wants Debra Messing fired from ‘Will & Grace’

US President Donald Trump has called for Debra Messing to be sacked from Will & Grace after a feud over Trump’s donors.

The spat began when Messing and co-star Eric McCormack called for the donors attending an upcoming Californian Trump fundraiser to be publicly named.

“Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” she tweeted.

McCormack added: “Kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with.”

But Donald Trump fired back on Twitter: “Bad ‘actress’ Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water. She wants to create a ‘Blacklist’ of Trump supporters & is being accused of McCarthyism.”

Trump also accused Messing of racism after she liked a social media post featuring a church marquee reading “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.”

The actress later apologised, but said she was concerned that “black people are targeted by Trump’s GOP for voter suppression.”

But Trump tweeted: “If Roseanne Barr said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television.

“Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!”

‘Transparency is essential’

Both Eric McCormack and Debra Messing earlier clarified their original call had been “misinterpreted”.

“I absolutely do not support blacklists or discrimination of any kind, as anyone who knows me would attest,” McCormack wrote.

“I’d simply like to understand where Trump’s major donations are coming from, which is a matter of public record.

“I’m holding myself responsible for making educated and informed decisions I can morally and ethically stand by. To do that, transparency is essential.”

President Donald Trump’s administration has an appalling LGBTIQ rights record.

Most recently, the US Justice Department told the Supreme Court firing employees for being gay or transgender is legal because they aren’t protected under a law prohibiting “sex discrimination”.

Will & Grace is filming its final season

In July, the cast and crew announced Will & Grace would end, for a second time.

Will & Grace returned in 2017 for a 10-episode revival series. The beloved sitcom’s upcoming third season – its 11th overall – is the last.

The season is in production now and will premiere in 2020.

Australian can stream all episodes of Will & Grace on Stan.

