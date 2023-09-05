Dolly Parton’s new line of pet costumes is fabulously bonkers

Country music icon and longtime dog lover Dolly Parton has brought her pet apparel range Doggy Parton to Australia and yes, it includes big blonde wigs.

Dolly announced the very camp petwear range in the US late last year, to raise a bit of money for rescue dogs in need.

“Puppy Love was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” she explained at the time.

“This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little Dolly flair.”

Now Dolly’s line of fabulously camp pet costumes has recently come to Australia, up for grabs over here at Petbarn.

The Doggy Parton range includes a pink fringe-trimmed cowgirl costume and fluffy cowgirl hat with tiara as well as a big Dolly-approved “blonde bombshell” wig.

There’s also a pink and leopard print stiletto chew toy, a red gingham overall dress, matching red gingham bandana, and a denim dog jacket.

A Doggy Parton sequined pink frock comes with guitar, blonde wig with pink bow and even built-in padded boobs.

Doggy Parton also has an Instagram, with some of the colourful gear modelled by Dolly’s god-dog Billy the Kid (who has an Instagram too), a French bulldog owned by her longtime manager Danny Nozell.

Check out the photos of Dolly’s Pride Month-ready dog gear below:

