Dolly Parton uplifting in new dance single but terrible busdriver

Dolly Parton joins Galantis, the Swedish electronic dance music duo, on their latest single Faith along with Dutch singer Mr Probz. No one ever doubts Dolly Parton’s prowess as a singer, but her driving leaves something to be desired in the accompanying film clip.

Galantis

Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw comprise the songwriting and DJ duo known as Galantis. Karlsson previously co-wrote the Britney Spears hit Toxic.

The pair said they intended their latest album as an uplifting experience for people wanting a better world.

“It’s important for us to have meaning behind our music. Our album ‘Church’ doesn’t necessarily refer to a building or specific religion, but instead to people banded together in similar belief for a better humanity. Whether it’s advocating peace, change, or just lifting each other up – that is our ‘Faith’ and ‘Church.’”

Galantis & Dolly Parton featuring Mr. Probz: Faith

Dolly Parton said the titles of both the song and album made the collaboration a good fit for her.

“I was on the phone with a Christian (Karlsson), talking about a song called ‘Faith’ and an album called ‘Church’. I knew I was in the right place.”

The video shows Dolly behind the wheel of a bus which comes to a sudden screeching halt.

While the clip seems a little reminiscent of Tammy Wynette’s fish-out-of-water cameo in the KLF’s Justified and Ancient, the awkwardness never hurt that song. It probably won’t do any damage here either.

The KLF featuring Tammy Wynette: Justified and Ancient

For now, it appears the gold standard for matching an iconic star of yesteryear with a modern music sensibility will remain Dame Shirley Bassey’s collaboration with Propellerheads on History Repeating.

Propellerheads featuring Shirley Bassey: History Repeating

