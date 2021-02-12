Dolly Parton teases guest appearance on ‘Grace and Frankie’

Dolly Parton could finally reunite with her 9 to 5 co-stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda on their Netflix series Grace and Frankie before it ends.

The Netflix series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the titular pair who form an unlikely friendship when both of their husbands come out as gay and date each other.

Advertisements

And in a new chat with UK talk show host Lorraine Kelly, Dolly teased a guest appearance in the show’s upcoming final season.

“I’ve been trying to do Grace and Frankie for years. We worked so well on 9 to 5,” Dolly said.

“It’s a crazy, wonderful show. We’ve been trying to write me in somehow.

“So when it’s safe for us to actually do production, when they’re back, I’ll probably get around to doing that.”

Grace and Frankie’s season 6 arrived on Netflix in January 2020.

Filming on the seventh and final season began shortly after that. However the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down last March.

Dolly Parton could film Grace and Frankie later this year

Jane and Lily also really want to get Dolly on the show when it restarts later this year.

“We’re always hoping that will happen,” Lily told the Today show last month.

“We have a great role for her this time, I think she will do it. I’m just hoping she will.”

Grace and Frankie to resume filming in June 2021

Before Christmas, Jane Fonda wrote on her blog that Grace and Frankie would resume filming this June.

“We’ve gotten word that “Grace & Frankie” will continue filming our 7th and final season in early June of 2021,” she said.

Advertisements

“A long time to wait but, given the age and vulnerability of the 4 leads, it’s best.

“I’ll be headed into 84 by the time we’re done. Yikes!

“This last season will have 16 episodes instead of the usual 12.”

After its final season is released, the show will have the distinction of Netflix’s longest-running original series.

Last April the cast got together on Zoom for a charity table read of a new episode.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.