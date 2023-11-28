Dolly Kicks hosts Drag Storytime at Brisbane’s Shelf Lovers

Drag queen Dolly Kicks is hosting a free Drag Storytime this weekend at Brisbane’s indie LGBTQIA+ bookstore Shelf Lovers.

Shelf Lovers opened in Wooloowin earlier this year, and the family-owned bookstore proudly specialises in LGBTQIA+ books.

This weekend, the team are partnering with Queer and Here to host the special festive Drag Storytime event on Saturday (December 2) from 3pm.

The free event will be hosted by Dolly Kicks, this free event is open to all ages. It will have a Christmas theme with reading, music and games.

Registration is essential for the event through the Shelf Lovers website here.

‘Everyone is welcome’ at Shelf Lovers

The team hope that the Drag Storytime events become a monthly draw for the bookstore.

Shelf Lovers also host other events including book circles for both teenage and adult readers.

Owner Kat said the team want to create a safe space and sense of community for readers as well as help them find LGBTQIA+ and romance-themed books in one place.

“When establishing the store, it was very important to us that Shelf Lovers be a safe space where everyone’s welcome,” owner Kat explained.

Earlier this month, the bookstore had their first author event, with Christian Wilkins reading his new picture book Princess Mitchell to the kids.

