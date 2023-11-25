Celebrities

Dolly Does Dallas – it’s her Daisy Dukes era

dolly dallas
Image: X

The country star, popstar and recently ordained Rockstar just went all Dolly Does Dallas, performing a halftime show at an American football match dressed in a revealing Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costume.

Scroll down for the vid.

The Backwoods Barbie performed at the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game against Washington.

She gave the fans a medley of her hits including Jolene (of course!) and her recent cover of Queen’s classic hits We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions.

But it seems the iconic singer’s outfit hit even higher notes than she did.

Dolly rocked a tank top, and short shorts: all cleavage, legs, and bare midriff.

Dolly Does Dallas

Being Dolly, her Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit was actually a little bit trick. Full billowing sleeves covered her arms and that bare midriff turned out to be not-so-bare in close-up.

Nevertheless, straight Americans rushed to their computers to Google the singer’s age. (Gay Americans, quite naturally, already knew.)

She’s 77 – the same age as Cher.

Of course, the revealing attire did inspire a few old fogies to timidly venture towards slut-shaming and agist comments on X.

But hey… this is Dolly Parton. F off and just don’t dare go there!

More of the Backwoods Barbie? Okay!

Dolly Parton Backs Same-Sex Marriage in Australia.

‘People Love To Gossip’: Dolly Parton Dispels Gay Rumours.

Rockstar: Dolly can’t get no satisfaction!

