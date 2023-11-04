Dolly defends trans rights but also Kid Rock collab

Dolly Parton defended both trans rights and her Kid Rock collaboration in a recent interview. The singer is promoting the release of her upcoming Rockstar album. Check out the video of We Are the Champions/We Will Rock You below.

Busy promoting her upcoming Rockstar album, Dolly Parton defended trans rights in light of recent anti-transgender legislation in her home state of Tennessee.

“I try not to get into the politics of everything. I try to get into the human element of it. I have some of everybody in my own immediate family and in my circle of employees. I’ve got transgender people. I’ve got gays. I’ve got lesbians. I’ve got drunks. I’ve got drug addicts — all within my own family. I know and love them all, and I do not judge.

“I know how important this is to them. That’s who they are. They cannot help that any more than I can help being Dolly Parton, you know, the way people know me. If there’s something to be judged, that is God’s business. But we are all God’s children and how we are is who we are.”

Kid Rock collab

Dolly also addressed criticism of her collaboration with Kid Rock on a song for the upcoming album. The singer said the collaboration happened “before the controversy that he had.”

Earlier this year, Kid Rock attempted to cash in on the Dylan Mulvaney/Bud Light controversy. He shot up 12 packs of the beer with a semi-automatic rifle while yelling, “F_ck Bud Light.” (A fairly normal night-in in MAGAville.)

But Dolly added the Kid’s little hissy fit probably wouldn’t have deterred her.

“I’d have probably still done it, because he is a gifted guy, and that song was about a bad boy; it was about a boy that was cheating and mistreating her. But like I say, I love everybody. I don’t criticize, I don’t condone nor condemn. I just accept them. But anyhow, just because I love you don’t mean I don’t love Kid Rock in that God way.”

Dolly Parton – We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You

Too much Dolly is never enough?

