Rebel Wilson has shared a candid and personal message on social media with her thoughts after gaining some weight while on holiday.

The actress is currently on an amazing European holiday with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

The couple both shared photos from luxury resorts and landmarks in countries including Italy, Iceland, Paris and Turkey.

But taking to Instagram this week, Rebel Wilson reflected on weight gain she’d noticed, joking she has “lost all self-control” but stressed it “doesn’t help to be hard on yourself”.

Rebel wrote the caption on a swimsuit picture beside a pool at a resort.

“I just noticed I put on three kilos on my holiday I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort,” she said.

“I’ve lost all self-control.

“But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself.

“It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much.”

However Rebel added, “But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself.

“Be the best version of you.”

Rebel Wilson’s message was praised by both followers and friends on Instagram.

Rebel Wilson is on a Europe holiday with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson announced her new relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma in June, as the Sydney Morning Herald was accused of threats to out her.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,” Rebel wrote at the time.

“But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”

Right now, Rebel Wilson is having the time of her life on an breathtaking European holiday.

The couple have flown to Italy, Iceland, Paris and Turkey, sharing parts of their trip on Instagram.

