Does she really want to make him cry? It’s a spice, spice world for Victoria Beckham. Boy George sobbed today that British Airways made him and other first-class passengers while the former Posh Spice disembarked.

In a now-deleted tweet, George posted, “Nice touch for @britishairways to leave everyone in first class waiting for steps while Victoria Beckham’s car picks her up at the aircraft. Proper going to avoid flying BA for a while!”

The upset pop star has been touring the US with two other former members of his iconic 80s band Culture Club.

Victoria Beckham has apparently been lagoon-side in Venice.

But George did not identify at which airport the Spice Invader pissed off the Karma Chameleon. He did say he would not Tumble 4 British Airways in future. However, it seems this recent incident will not hurt his relationship with Mrs Beckham. They already decided to dislike each other long ago.

In 2012, George tweeted that he’d met all the Spice Girls except Posh.

“This month I have met 3 Spice Girls! Emma, Gerri and today Mel C who was very sweet! Isn’t it nice to be grown up!! 1 more to go!!”

But in 2018 when he asked her for Posh’s autograph, he got an unexpected response.

“She’s a little bit more serious now isn’t she, but this was a fun moment in her life.

“I nabbed her at a radio station and said will you write something funny on this for me and she wouldn’t write what I asked her to write, but she wrote, ‘To the bitch, f_ck off!'”

So tell me what you want, what you really, really want…

