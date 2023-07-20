Does ‘A League of Their Own’ have a future after season two?

The super queer revival of A League of Their Own may have a future after season two, according to an Amazon Studios exec.
In April, it was confirmed that the series would be returning – but only for a limited four episode run.
The announcement was met with outrage from fans who launched a #MoreThanFour campaign online.
However, the head of Amazon Studios Television Vernon Sanders has now given fans an encouraging update.
The eight-episode first season focused heavily on queer and Black stories that were overlooked in the 1992 film by Penny Marshall.
The series currently boasts an impressive 94 percent rating among critics and 87 percent score with viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.
While the future of the series remains uncertain, fans have continued to flood social media with #MoreThanFour.
We want more of this show that was unaffraid to show pure queer joy and another all black all lesbian couple and a black trans man we want #MoreThanFour #ALeagueOfTheirOwn pic.twitter.com/BTM4vDaXLq
I recently discovered « A League of Their Own ». What a masterpiece. I’ve never felt so empowered and moved by a series before. It deserves SO MUCH more than four. Many thanks (from Belgium) to the ALOTO team for this gem. @WillWGraham #morethanfour #considerALOTO #inclusivity
