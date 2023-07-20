Does ‘A League of Their Own’ have a future after season two?

The super queer revival of A League of Their Own may have a future after season two, according to an Amazon Studios exec.

In April, it was confirmed that the series would be returning – but only for a limited four episode run.

The announcement was met with outrage from fans who launched a #MoreThanFour campaign online.

However, the head of Amazon Studios Television Vernon Sanders has now given fans an encouraging update.

While speaking to The Wrap, Sanders left the door open for A League Of Their Own to continue even past season 2. A League of Their Own limited by cost constraints “I’m one of those people that believes that if magic happens and we get a great response, this doesn’t necessarily have to be the end,” he said. “It will totally depend on how it performs and how the cast and creators all decide they want to revisit it if they do. So let’s hope we get that big audience. “Doing a big ensemble period piece, at the scale and level of Season One was both really gratifying but challenging. And we had a conversation with the producers about how can we bring that back but do it in a way that perhaps was a little more cost-constrained. “And the producers came back to us and said, ‘What if we did it as a limited series?’ And we jumped at the chance and they’ve arced out something that we think is really dynamic. So I think the proof will be in the pudding.” READ MORE: RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under unveils season 3 guest judges

The eight-episode first season focused heavily on queer and Black stories that were overlooked in the 1992 film by Penny Marshall.

The series currently boasts an impressive 94 percent rating among critics and 87 percent score with viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.

While the future of the series remains uncertain, fans have continued to flood social media with #MoreThanFour.

