Doctor Who actor John Barrowman heading to Brisbane stage

The incomparable John Barrowman, a unique entertainment talent — singer, dancer, actor, presenter and judge — is headed to the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) for an intimate evening of songs, stories and laughter.

Famous as the charming Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who, John Barrowman’s character proved so popular he landed his own hugely successful spin-off, Torchwood.

He also starred as Malcolm Merlyn in seven seasons of Arrow. As well as television, Barrowman has starred in West End shows including Anything Goes, Miss Saigon, The Phantom of The Opera and La Cage Aux Folles.

On Broadway, he appeared in Sunset Boulevard and Putting it Together.

His film appearances include roles in The Producers, De-Lovely, Zero Dark Thirty and Megalodon: Shark Attack 3.

Sci-fi, television, film and musical theatre fans alike will all delight in John Barrowman in Concert.

With boundless energy and an incredible voice, John’s charismatic stage presence leaves audiences with songs in their hearts and smiles on their faces.

John Barrowman can’t wait to return to Australia

From West End leading man to time-traveling hero, John is the ultimate showman.

In addition to song and dance, he shares humorous and heart-warming stories and anecdotes from his life and career. John Barrowman MBE first performed for his parents’ parties in Scotland when he was a wee boy.

He’s entertained audiences on stage and screen around the world ever since.

John can’t wait to return to Australia even after spraining an ankle here during the filming of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here last year.

Despite the injury, he survived all the way to the final day of the competition. He finished as a finalist with winner Harry Redknapp and runner-up Emily Atack.

John told The Sun, “Scott (husband Scott Gill) and I have started to look at places on Australia’s Gold Coast.” He credits Australia with helping relaunch his career, during his time in the rainforest here.

John Barrowman in Concert, exclusively in QPAC’s Concert Hall on Saturday, September 21. For more information visit the QPAC website here.

