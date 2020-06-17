DocQ Video Q&A: Hormone Therapy for Gender Transition

Dr Fiona Bisshop recently addressed the issue of Hormone Therapy for Gender Transition on QNews Live. Dr Bisshop recommended a recent position statement on hormone therapy from leading Australian specialists. She also asked for members of the community to participate in the Transform Research Project.

Black Lives Matter: Statement from Dr Bisshop

We need to acknowledge that when it comes to violence, Trans People of Colour are the most over-represented group in murder and violent crime statistics in countries across the globe.

I stand with all #BlackLivesMatter protestors. Black Live Matter and Black Trans Lives Matter.

Hormone Therapy

For many years there were no guidelines for those starting gender transition. When guidelines did first emerge, they lacked detail or even much basis in evidence. Last year leading Australian specialists published a position statement in the Medical Journal of Australia.

That statement forms a basic framework for anyone starting hormone therapy. It is also a useful reference for any doctor starting out in the field and needing guidance on how to proceed. Transgender people seeing inexperienced doctors can now direct those doctors to this resource.

The guidelines came about as a result of the AUSPATH Conference 2017. A working group that came out of that conference consulted with clinicians and members of the trans and gender diverse community. They submitted drafts of their findings to members of the community for review. After endorsement by AUSPATH, the final draft was published last year.

The guidelines acknowledge the informed consent pathway. They also provide a simple prescribing algorithm for doctors who need guidance and summarise the risks and problems associated with hormone therapy.

The guideline acknowledges that further research is required for injections and implants.

Transform Research Project

The Transform Research Project will follow trans men and trans women over a long period of time to collect data on HRT. It will collect information on personal experience and problems with Hormone Therapy. The survey will also collect anonymous, de-identified data about hormone levels. This is the information we need to improve future prescribing practice surrounding hormone therapy.

I encourage everyone to join up for the survey. Access to evidence-based research can only improve hormone therapy.

