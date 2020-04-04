DocQ: Telehealth consultations – making them work for you

Like many doctors, our own DocQ Dr Fiona Bisshop now provides Telehealth consultations. She joins us today at 2 PM on Facebook Live to answer your questions about all things medical.

The viral pandemic of COVID-19 has dramatically changed life as we know it. Clubs and pubs are closed, you can’t get your nails done or your tattoo touched up and flights are grounded. Take-away at the Mt Cootha lookout is the closest you’ll get to a romantic dinner date, and you can forget going to the sauna!

But amongst all these closures, you can still rely on the fact that your doctor is open for business. Most clinics are offering telehealth instead of face to face consultations. Yes, we still want to provide medical care for you. However, we want to avoid seeing you in person!

Telehealth consultations help stop contagion

There are a lot of good reasons for this. We need to avoid people congregating in our waiting rooms. We also want to protect our vulnerable patients from coming into contact with the virus. And we want to protect our staff too.

You’d be surprised at how much can be done in a telehealth consultation. Obviously repeat prescriptions and routine pathology tests can be sorted out, but there are a lot of other issues that can be addressed too. Mental health consultations, general medical advice, certificates, referrals and other paperwork can be done. Often, we can even sort new medical problems over the phone. For doctors, getting the story about an illness or problem is often all we need to figure out what’s wrong.

It’s true that some situations definitely require an examination. In those cases, you’ll receive an invitation to an in-person appointment. But even things like embarrassing lumps and rashes can often be sorted out with an emailed photo!

Telehealth works very well for many people. You don’t have to leave home or work, so there’s no commuting or worrying about finding a car park, and it saves you a lot of time, and finally the government has agreed to fund it through Medicare. So, when your doctor invites you to do a phone consultation, try it out. You are likely to end up happy with the outcome.

Just remember to pop out of the shared office space before describing any delicate issues – your co-workers really don’t need to know about your haemorrhoids!

