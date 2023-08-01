DocQ: Doctor’s guide to edging

Dr Rhys Young is back with a toe-curling guide to the wonderful world of edging.

Have you ever been listening to a remix of a song where the DJ keeps building to the chorus, but then they take it back and start building again?

It’s fun; you were expecting the beat drop so you could belt out the chorus, and now you’re waiting for the build-up again.

The more they do it, the more ready you are for the hook. So when that beat finally drops, it’s like a release of all the tension building up.

Guess what? You’ve just been edged.

Take the edge off

Edging is a way that we try to control orgasm. The typical edging method is getting to the point of orgasm, alone or with a partner, before stopping and starting again.

It might involve stopping altogether or changing the stimulation for a period.

The idea behind edging is that building up sexual tension can make orgasms more powerful.

It’s not just for dudes, either; anyone can practise edging.

Cutting edge orgasms

We don’t have a lot of research to explain why edging causes stronger orgasms.

From a psychological point of view, by paying more attention to when you feel like you’re close to climax, what you’re doing is practising mindfulness.

You’re creating a solid connection with how you experience pleasure rather than being distracted by other thoughts.

So when orgasm comes along, your brain is ready to experience it all, baby!

Have the edge on PE

Edging can help you gain more understanding and control of your orgasm.

For people who suffer from premature ejaculation, it could be a great way of lasting longer.

Once you learn to recognise how long you can last, you can train yourself to extend the time before ejaculation.

There’s good evidence behind the stop-start method in helping to treat PE. Imagine being the doctor who figured that out!

Living on the edge

Sadly, edging isn’t perfect. Firstly, there are no rules about how long you edge for – some might go for 30 minutes, and others could go for hours.

It can be problematic if it becomes the only way to achieve sexual satisfaction or reach orgasm.

Also, for my penis owners, avoid using the death grip (tight hands) while you edge.

Make sure you change your technique while you edge to make sure you’re getting lots of different stimuli.

Get a word in edgewise

Think edging sounds like a solo sport? Wrong! Doing it with a partner is a common practice in tantric sex, which is all about going slow and focusing on creating pleasure rather than getting to orgasm ASAP.

First, talk about it beforehand: a surprise edging session can be a form of torture (or BDSM if you like it).

Also, agree on timing; you don’t might get a sore jaw or wrist if your partner wants to go for 4 hours.

Finally, have a way to communicate how close you’re getting so that you can practice getting to the edge. You might have a number system, or even go from cold to hot.

