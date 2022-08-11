Doc Q: What is Monkeypox

As if we hadn’t had enough viruses around at the moment, chances are, you’ve now heard of monkeypox.

Dr Rhys Young is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and has a special interest in LGBTQ+ individual & family health. He believes in the importance of good sexual health, STI screening & prevention, including PrEP prescribing.

You’ve also probably heard that the current outbreak is disproportionately affecting men who have sex with men. Despite the name, you’re not going to get this from giving a monkey a hug in Bali (although you’ll definitely walk away with some other disease). So, let’s break down what monkeypox is and what it means for the queer community down under.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is usually a rare viral infection spread through close contact with an infected person or animals. Traditionally it’s found in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa, but in the current outbreak, it’s spreading in Europe and USA. We first had a case in Australia in May 2022.

How is it spread?

You can catch monkeypox by exposure to the virus through close contact with lesions on the skin, body fluids including respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as linens and towels. Although it’s not specifically a sexually transmissible infection (STI), it’s difficult to avoid skin-to-skin contact, bodily fluids and linens/towels when having sex.

Unless you have a hazmat-suit-style kink, sex is certainly an activity that can help spread the virus.

Who is at risk of monkeypox?

Currently, most cases in Australia are among returned international travellers. If you’ve recently done a Eurotrip or are travelling to an area with spreading cases, you should be aware of monkeypox symptoms. (Check SmartTraveller for an up-to-date list.) This is super important if you’ve attended international dance parties, sex parties or saunas.

Most reported cases are currently in gay & bisexual guys or other men who have sex with men. However, it’s important to recognise that this virus can affect anyone. Remember the stigma created when people thought only gay men could contract HIV? Let’s not go down that same road again!

What are the symptoms?

Typically, the virus starts with fever & swollen lymph nodes, but you might also get headaches, muscle aches, joint pain & back pain. After a few days, a rash usually begins. The spots typically develop around the mouth, eyes, and genitals. They often look like the blisters you see with chickenpox, but larger.

What to do if you have monkeypox symptoms

The good news is that most cases of monkeypox are mild and will clear up by themselves in a few weeks, just like other bugs we have going around at the moment. However, if you have a compromised immune system such as with undiagnosed HIV, you might be at higher risk of becoming more unwell. Contact a doctor or sexual health centre and request a telehealth appointment if you think you have symptoms to help reduce the spread.

The treatment, management, and prevention of monkeypox are evolving quickly in Australia. Given that it’s a similar virus to Smallpox, we know that vaccines will work.

The first monkeypox vaccines arrived in Australia last week and the rollout began in Victoria. Further doses are expected in September.

Those currently eligible are high-risk close contacts of monkeypox cases, laboratory workers who analyse monkeypox specimens, and some men who have sex with men: those living with HIV, attend sex on premises venues, or intend to participate in sex acts in North America or Europe before October 31. Sex workers who service any of the mentioned groups are also eligible.

Disclaimer: writing an article on an infection only gives us a snapshot of what’s going on right now. So, if you develop symptoms, don’t get out your archive of QNews, see a doctor!

