Do you dream of starting your own family? Join us this Sunday for our ‘Making Rainbow Families’ seminar

LGBTQ+ charity Rainbow Families is on a mission to celebrate, empower and advocate for rainbow families at every stage of their life, and that includes the journey to intended parenthood many will embark on this year.

In support, the charity will host their annual, ‘Making Rainbow Families Seminar’ on Sunday, June 25, 2023, to assist those in the LGBTQ+ community who are considering starting their own family.

The online and in person event in Sydney will explore parenting options and topics like:

‘Are you ready to become a Parent’ with a family psychologist.

Fostering and adoption

IVF and home insemination

Surrogacy options

Trans and gender diverse options

Legal considerations for LGBTQ+ parents

How Rainbow Families is uplifting community

The seminar simplifies the path to starting a family and is ideal for people who need specific information from experts including doctors, psychologists, lawyers, and community members sharing their lived experience.

Rainbow Families provides an invaluable service to hundreds of community members who are considering the exciting (and sometimes daunting) decision to become parents, with a comprehensive program for attendees designed also to reinforce a sense of community connection.

Ashley Scott is a gay dad and donor of three children. He is also the Executive Officer of Rainbow Families.

“Members of the LGBTQ+ community have more options today than ever before to make their dream of a family a reality. But with so much information and misinformation out there, taking steps forward with confidence can be a challenge.” Ashley says.

“I found in my own parenting journey that so much information and advice is centered around heterosexual couples,” Ashley continues.

“Just getting past that to find out how to become a parent can be quite confronting.”

The start of lifelong friendships

The seminar has become a highly anticipated event in the community, and for many participants, it is the start of lifelong friendships for themselves and their children.

“Getting to know other people who are at the start of their parenting journey means community members also have supportive peers as they go through new stages such as pregnancy and newborns or fostering and adoption,” Ashley says.

“The children and young people also then have around them a supportive community of other kids who share a similar family story, which is important in a society that can sometimes find it difficult to be inclusive of difference.”

The sessions are also being held via Zoom and in person in Sydney.

Tickets are $30 in person and $25 for virtual attendance and are available now on the Rainbow Families Website, along with more info about the seminar.

