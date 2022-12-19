DJ NUSSY is bringing ethereal pop-electronica to the underground

Singer, songwriter, DJ – NUSSY is one of the most exciting artists to be coming out of Melbourne right now.

Blending a seamless mix of ethereal soundscapes with the beloved genre of pop-electronica, NUSSY is curating the soundtrack to the nightclub of your dreams.

QNews chats with NUSSY to discuss the release of her latest single, Down to Earth, as well as her musical inspirations, creative processes and the challenges of being an artist in post-pandemic times.

What gets you into your creative element and what brings you ‘Down to Earth’?

I think the thing that brings me most ‘Down to Earth’ would have to be spending time with friends and family.

My work in music and events is primarily on weekends and means I travel a lot, which in turn means there are a lot of social activities I’ve missed over the years.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realised so much of my energy comes from being around the people I love so I always make sure I make time for that, whether it’s a mid-week walk, casual wine or a dinner.

My creative element is also inspired by my personal experiences and those of the people around me, so I always find I’m way more inspired to write when I’ve been hanging out with people a lot too!

Did DJing come before or after your singing career?

It kind of came hand in hand. Growing up, I was always known as the music kid so I would often get asked to make mixtapes for parties through high school.

That led to me actually being asked to DJ at friends’ parties so I would hire the equipment a couple of days before the party to practise and I kind of just learned as I went at the start!

This was all happening while still doing band work as well and to be honest I think doing both really helped broaden my repertoire on both sides because I was just submerging myself in music.

Once I turned 18 I was actually allowed to start playing in clubs which was so much fun!

While I was studying music at uni, I stepped away from DJing a bit to focus on my live performance – I would occasionally DJ at private events but I got out of the club scene entirely for a while.

When I came back to it, I remember thinking “wow I have missed this!”

Are the creative processes for producing electronic music and writing pop music different?

Not for me – I love collaborating with other writers so most often I will book a studio session, bring some influences and go from there.

Once we have the bare bones of a track down, it’s enough for me to write melody and lyrics too so I’ll often just sit with it and get a vocal part out!

Who are your biggest musical influences?

As an artist I’ve always admired Kylie – people talk about ‘reinvention’ but I see it as her managing to stay relevant without compromising her artistic vision.

I also really love artists like RÜFÜS DU SOL and Disclosure – they bring such a great live performance aspect to their shows and I love seeing dance music performed that way.

The pandemic was obviously devastating to so many creatives, but Melbourne took a particularly hard hit. How did it affect you?

I’ve spoken to a lot of creatives about this recently – it seems like for some people, the confinement sort of gave them the time to push creativity.

I’m the total opposite – as I said earlier, so much of my inspiration comes from experience and being around people and I was doing none of that. It definitely put me in a bit of a creative rut.

How did you kindle your creative spark during these difficult times?

I was able to do a couple of online performances and DJ sets which was fun – obviously not the same and it was totally weird not having any audience interaction but it did at least allow me to have some creative outlet so I’m grateful for that.

What are some of the highlights of your musical career?

I’ve been so lucky to travel to some amazing places because of my music. Sweden was an absolute highlight – the audiences there were so kind and welcoming.

It felt like I had been there performing my songs my whole life. They were so gracious – I’m really grateful to have experienced that.

How have you seen your sound change and progress over time?

My sound has definitely gone from electronic pop into a more dance pop world and that’s mainly because I got back into DJing a lot.

I was surrounding myself with a lot more dance music – house, disco and commercial dance – as that’s what I was playing in those sets so it was a really natural progression in that way.

What are you most anticipating for 2023? Any plans to tour internationally again after performing in Canada, Sweden and Singapore?

I would love to get overseas again! There’s a couple of things in the works so hopefully they come to fruition, but new music is definitely on the horizon – I have so much in waiting to share!

To hear NUSSY’s hypnotic sounds, check out her latest single, Down to Earth, or follow her on Instagram @nussymusic.

