Diverse Voices is hosting FREE Suicide Intervention Training

In partnership with MindOUT, Diverse Voices is offering ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) training for LGBTQIA+ community members and their allies at no cost.

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) aims to enhance a caregiver’s abilities to help a person at risk avoid suicide. Participants learn to recognise when someone may be at risk of suicide and respond in ways that help increase their immediate safety and link them to help.

Usually costing $375, this free workshop has been specifically adapted by and for LGBTIQA+ people, with the goal of building capacity within LGBTIQA+ communities.

Diverse Voices Chief Operating Officer Jason Hurst said offering the ASIST workshop free-of-charge provides all members of the community with access to life saving skills.

“This training empowers people to help their community and recognise when someone is struggling,” he said.

“Instead of relying on other resources, people who have undertaken this training can intervene with confidence and potentially save a life.”

Designed as a standalone module, attendees do not need a background in psychology, social work or counselling to participate.

“This training is designed for and delivered to every day people every day of the week, the only requirement is that you are a kind and empathetic person,” Jason said.

This workshop is strictly limited to 30 participants. For community safety, participants need to be LGBTQIA+ community members or allies.

The training runs for two days and participants must be available to attend both full days.

Event: Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST)

When: June 24 and 25

Where: North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre 43 The Terrace, North Ipswich. The venue is close to the Ipswich train station and parking is available on site.

Tickets: Registration is required, but attendance is free of charge.

For tickets, visit Humanitix.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au

Lifeline on 13 11 14

Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Crisis Support at 13YARN (13 92 76)

Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800

beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

