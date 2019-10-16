Diverse Voices inviting nominations for Management Committee

Diverse Voices operate a peer-to-peer telephone and internet counselling service in Queensland. The service focuses on the diverse voices that make up our communities.

Diverse Voices believe that the physical and mental well-being of our communities is vital to our on-going development. It also empowers our communities within the wider community.

As an organisation, they listen to, engage, support and also connect with our communities.

That includes everyone who might potentially experience oppression because of their sexuality, gender or identity, including allies.

Diverse Voices respect and value an individual’s diverse experiences and expressions of sexuality, gender, and other diverse identities.

The organisation strives to remain transparent in its dealings whilst working to maintain the privacy of both its members and the community who engage with them.

Annual General Meeting

The Diverse Voices 2019 Annual General Meeting takes place this November.

Applications are invited for the roles of Convenor, Secretary, Treasurer and co-opted positions (people with key skills for the functioning of the Management Committee.)

All positions are voluntary. Because of the value of these roles to the organisation, full induction, coaching and mentorship will be provided.

Proper training and support are important to the organisation because that enables members to undertake their roles and responsibilities with the appropriate skills and knowledge.

