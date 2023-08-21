Dive into a Sopping Spectacle at Sydney Fringe with Moist

Get ready to get Moist at the Sydney Fringe Festival.

Get ready to dip your toes into a tidal wave of fun as “Moist,” the sauciest spectacle in town, splashes onto the Sydney Fringe stage. With a dash of UV colour and scantily clad performers, this show won’t leave a dry seat in the house… If you know what we mean!

In “Moist,” four himbo thirst-traps serve up high-energy circus feats amidst buckets of hilarious adults-only pantomime. It’s a dive into gay male culture that will leave you gasping for air and begging for more.

Downright impressive feats of acrobatics, hoop, cyr wheeling and dance take centre stage in this disco-drenched dystopia. With belly-laugh-inducing clowning and a strong man that’ll have you weak at the knees, this show has all the right moves and muscles.

Adelaide Fringe loved “Moist” so much, it handed it the 2023 Best Circus weekly award – and that’s after it wiped the floor with the weekly award for Best Theatre and Physical Theatre in 2022. If the critics’ 4 and 5-star reviews don’t convince you, the water bill for this all-dripping, all-squelching show surely will!

“We love creating shows that are pure joy,” grins Timothy Ryan, the show’s performer and producer.

“After sharing the delight of this work across Victoria and South Australia, we can’t wait to make Sydney wet itself with laughter.”

So get ready, Sydney. “Moist” promises a night of naughty, noisy, and notably wet entertainment. Don’t forget your sense of humour – or your poncho!

For more information go to www.sydneyfringe.com/events/moist/

