Dissension as Wendy Francis supplants Martyn Iles at ACL

Gee, golly gosh! That was quick. Martyn Iles announces his sacking as Managing Director of the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) and in a blink of an eye, Queensland’s Wendy Francis pops up in his place.

QNews told readers after Iles announced his dismissal, “Watch Wendy Francis.”

And now, as predicted, Wendy pops up on our devices as the national face of the notoriously anti-LGBTQIA+ lobby group.

But the followers of the ACL are unhappy.

The peasants are revolting (in every sense of the word)

The followers of the ACL are a motley crew. Martyn Iles successfully harnessed their hatred of the rainbow communities to keep the ACL followers from tearing each other apart. Some Catholic ACL Facebook followers make no secret that they’d happily throw Proddies to the lions. Likewise, some of the Protestant followers would nail up the Popists before you could say a ‘Hail Mary’.

(Side note: how many ACL followers are trolls? Many seemed to find their social media handle on a What’s my Porn Name generator.)

Today, all hell broke loose at the Heaven on Earth known as the ACL Facebook page.

Among the comments: ‘Deceptive and dishonest. Not what I expected from a Christian organisation’, ‘ACL has lost its direction’, and ‘You’re dribbling rubbish, Wendy‘.

Some, like John Johns sensed an insidious conspiracy.

“It appears that everywhere has been infiltrated.”

Gloria Feather offered a cooker perspective.

“Big Pharma going against our conscience. The recent massacre in outback qld where the police linked those RIP to Christian ideology. May have been TOO political.”

And Johnny Kangaroo hopped in.

“I will never support ACL again! I’ll be sure to only put you just above greens, labor and all the other whack groups.”

Ain’t Christian love grand?

Wendy Francis

We can only wish the ACL good luck with Wendy Francis.

QNews remembers her sad petition to ban Drag Queen Storytime from Brisbane libraries. A QNews petition to keep Drag Queen Storytime received over 1500 more votes.

But then, that’s always been the case with the religious right. They bang on till the cows come home about enjoying majority support. But it never shows at the ballot box!

Just as a reminder: Marriage Equality, last Queensland election, last WA election, last Federal election, last Victorian election… The religious right predicted overwhelming victories for their so-called anti-woke agenda in every one of those ballots!

Bless!

