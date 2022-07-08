Disney wizard Dan Benson wants to show you his wand

Dan Benson from Wizards of Waverley Place has joined OnlyFans. And yep, the former Disney Wizard invites subscribers to check out his wand.

It’s enough to have Disney founder Uncle Walt’s ashes spinning in their urn at Forest Lawn. Earlier this year, QNews reported on the debut of Disney Prince Franek Skywalker’s majestic sceptre on OnlyFans. But now, those thirsting for a follow-up to Franek’s royal family jewels can experience the magic of Dan’s wizardly wand.

Dan Benson previously portrayed Zeke on the Selena Gomez sitcom Wizards of Waverley Place. The show ran on the Disney Channel from 2007 until 2012. He then played Ethan on the adult animated science fiction sitcom Rick and Morty.

But now the Disney Wizard is sharing explicit content on OnlyFans. Dan started out posting shirtless pics on the adult platform. But with his leaked nude pics and jerk-off vids circulating for a couple of years now, he soon bowed to the inevitable. He’s gone the Full Monty and beyond.

Your wish has been granted

“Now I’m all grown up,” he says on Twitter.

“If you wanted to see me naked – your wish has been granted.”

Dan thanked gay Twitter for the sudden growth in his popularity and promised to repay the love.

“I’ll be using this newfound resurgence to fight for and support the LGBTQ+ communities that deserve so much better from this country.”

Dan Benson told viewers of his OnlyFans live streams that he is straight. However, he’s not close-minded. In fact, in response to viewer requests, he purchased toys which he then demonstrated in subsequent vids.

Never underestimate the power of gay Twitter. 🏳️‍🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/vEtn8Jk2gT — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) June 28, 2022

