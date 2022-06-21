Disney set to feature first gay teen romance in new film

Disney is reportedly set to feature their first gay teen romance in the upcoming film Strange World.

It will be the first openly gay relationship seen on screen in a Disney film.

The news follows previous criticism of the company and its handling of LGBTQIA+ content.

Strange World, the latest Disney release

Strange World is the latest animated release scheduled for release later this year.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu and Dennis Quaid will star in the story of ‘the legendary Clades’ family of explorers. However, the character’s differences threaten the success of their latest mission. Despite them needing to work together as they explore a very different and challenging new world.

Geared towards a younger audience, the film will feature the first gay teen romance in a Disney film.

News of the romance surfaced on Twitter this week.

Representation Matters

After seeing a glimpse of Strange World at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Matthieu Saghezchi jumped online to share the news.

“Just saw the very first glimpse into #Disney ‘s #StrangeWorld at the #Annecy2022 festival – it features the first openly gay teen romance in a disney feature!!

“The scene describes the son being very shy in front of his boy crush, and his dad comes in and says ‘so nice to meet you! my son talks about you all the time’ and further embarrasses his son, very cute.”

Variety reported further details of the relationship between characters Ethan and Diazo.

“Ethan flirts with heartthrob Diazo while friends from school look on, teasing in a friendly and warm-hearted way. Much to Ethan’s chagrin, his dad Searcher soon joins in, embarrassing his son with an overeager show of acceptance.”

Just saw the very first glimpse into #Disney ‘s #StrangeWorld at the #Annecy2022 festival – it features the first openly gay teen romance in a disney feature!!! 🏳️‍🌈 #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/H1bEjyrSV1 — Matthieu Saghezchi (@MSaghezchi) June 17, 2022

More progress for Disney

Last week, Disney made history with the release of their latest film Lightyear. The film featured the first same-sex kiss ever in a Disney film.

After criticism for initially censoring a same-sex kiss, the studio restored the kiss to the film.

Subsequently, fourteen countries banned the film.

This week, the United Arab Emirates announced it blocked Lightyear from cinemas for violating ‘content standards’. The UAE criminalises same-sex relationships.

So, we know what sort of reception Strange World will receive.

Strange World is due for release in November 2022.

Watch the first trailer below.