Disney furious over ‘behind-the-scenes’ viral vids

Furious over TikTok accounts like Illegal Disney revealing ‘Behind-the-scenes’ vids of theme park characters, Disney has called in investigators to reveal the employees behind the leaks.

Scroll down for the vids.

Videos on the Illegal Disney TikTok account show Pluto twerking while Minnie Mouse dances provocatively. Other behind-the-scenes footage shows mascots performing stripper-like moves as they remove their costumes.

More mundane clips show rows and rows of costumes on shelves and racks. However, one clip does appear to show Pinocchio giving Captain Hook a gobble. (With that nose?)

The Sun quotes a source saying Disney does not want customers exposed to anything off-message.

“It looks silly, but for Disney protecting the integrity of those characters is absolutely paramount.

“They’ve asked top investigators to shut down the feed and try to identify those responsible, who are in breach of their employment contracts.

“The last thing Disney wants is decapitated Mickey and Minnie heads going viral online and, even worse, anything that looks at all risqué or adult.”

Just not on-message

“Some of the clips show the characters dancing and twerking in their outfits — it’s just not on-message.

“They’re one of the most protective companies in the world because they know their biggest customers are young children who don’t want the illusion shattered.”

It appears Disney already succeeded in closing down some TikTok accounts. However, when one account closes, another pops up to share the same saved videos.

Disneyland employs about 34,000 cast members so this investigation potentially has a long way to go.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.