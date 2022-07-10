‘Discriminatory, unnecessary & harmful’ anti-trans bill vetoed

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf vetoed an anti-trans bill on Friday, describing the proposed legislation as “discriminatory, unnecessary and harmful.”

The Republican-sponsored legislation proposed a ban on transgender women competing on women’s athletic teams. Republicans proposed the bill following the failure of a similar bill banning trans athletes the year before.

The Freedom for all Americans Legislative Tracker lists almost 20 American states with some process dedicated to anti-trans bills or policies.

The Pennsylvania anti-trans bill specifically barred trans girls from participating in girls’ and women’s athletics at publicly-funded schools. Additionally, the legislation would apply to other institutions whose teams competed against public education institutions.

Anti-trans bill banned ‘simply existing’

Governor Wolf said the bill would have penalised trans and non-binary youth for simply existing.

In a statement posted to his website, the Governor described the proposed legislation as “discrimination against already marginalized youth representing less than half of 1 per cent of Pennsylvania’s population.”

In a letter to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, Tom Wolf committed to uplifting trans people rather than excluding them.

On Twitter, he described the vetoed legislation as bullying and oppressing transgender youth.

“This evening, I vetoed House Bill 972 — legislation passed through the Republican-led General Assembly to bully and oppress transgender youth.

“Hate has no place in Pennsylvania.

“These members should be ashamed of themselves for proposing and voting on discriminatory policies.”

