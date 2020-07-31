Discrimination in schools – hanging by Rainbow Suspenders

Former Catholic school student Ben Dudman says the situation has worsened for LGBTIQ+ students since Scott Morrison delayed his promise to address discrimination in schools. The only support Ben experienced in six years of Catholic schooling came in the form of a pair of Rainbow suspenders.

Ben Dudman is a law student at the University of Tasmania. He attended a Catholic school in Launceston. He is a passionate advocate for LGBTIQ+ equality and social justice.

In March this year, the Australian Law Reform Commission quietly kicked its report into discrimination against LGBTIQ+ students in faith-based schools into the political long grass.

Scott Morrison promised in 2018 to legislate against that discrimination. His promise defused a community backlash. However, after the issue ceased to make headlines, the Prime Minister decided his promise could wait. He now says the parliament will address the issue after the passing of the Religious Discrimination Bill. That effectively means following the next election.

This abdication of responsibility underlines the discrimination, prejudice and hate faced by LGBTIQ+ students in religious schools. Sadly, the situation for many of these students has deteriorated since the marriage equality vote in 2017.

Marriage Equality Campaign

The marriage equality debate proved brutal for LGBTIQ+ people in the faith-based education system. Religious leaders waged the NO campaign even in schools.

However, many Australians assumed that after the successful YES vote, the church would become more accepting. Sadly, students in faith-based schools say the opposite occurred. Through my contacts in Catholic schools, I hear about bishops closing down LGBTIQ+ support groups. I hear of LGBTIQ+ teachers afraid to reveal they are married or have children. Also, in some schools, I hear of LGBTIQ+ students referred to priests over their sexuality.

Similar reports emanate from other faith-based schools.

It appears that after losing the right to dictate whether LGBTIQ+ people could marry, some bishops and pastors decided to increase their antagonism to LGBTIQ+ people within the institutions they control.

Because I live in Tasmania, I mainly hear of incidents here. However, Tasmania’s Anti-Discrimination Act provides Australia’s strongest protections for LGBTIQ students and teachers in faith-based schools. I fear for students and teachers in other states which do not provide a similar legal safety net.

Additionally, if the federal Religious Discrimination Bill passes, it will be seen as a green light for even further discrimination.

I know from my school years the damage this silent war on LGBTIQ+ people can wreak.

Discrimination in schools

I realised I was gay at the age of 14 while attending a Catholic school. That school taught that homosexuality was an abomination. There was no place for openly gay men in the world as my school described it. I could see two options. I could feign heterosexuality — marry a woman, father children, and perhaps secretly satisfy my yearnings by furtive affairs with men — or I could end my life.

With nowhere to turn for support or advice, I remained closeted, fearful and despondent until the eve of my departure from the Catholic education system. At university, I discovered that the world was a different place to what I was taught at school. It could be welcoming and inclusive. It could also offer support, something I finally found.

Before that, the only support I ever received within the Catholic school system, came from a woman who never knew what she did for me.

At the annual end of year mass, a congregation of students, staff, and parents gathered to hear a homily from the Archbishop. I graduated as the marriage equality campaign heated up so everyone expected the Archbishop to preach on sexuality. Archbishop Julian Porteous did not disappoint. But as he rose to speak, I glanced across the podium to the orchestra pit.

Rainbow Suspenders

There I noticed my former band teacher, a kind and gentle lesbian, sitting with her back turned to the Archbishop. She wore a pair of rainbow suspenders and remained with her back turned to Julian Porteous for his entire address.

Her suspenders shone like a beacon across that dark, oppressive room.

I finally glimpsed hope.

She never knew, but on my final day as a Catholic school student, that woman gave me the greatest support I ever received as a queer student.

In that moment, I realised there was another path forward for me. I felt empowered, and I knew I could live my life as a gay man.

Support for students

When the church teaches that homosexuality is an abomination, students won’t reach out when they need to. And when vulnerable students suffer in silence, too many simply don’t make it to adulthood.

Instead, LGBTIQ+ students need to know they can talk to trained staff and support workers about their gender and sexuality.

They need the opportunity to join peer support groups and feel affirmed by their school communities. They need see hope and happiness, and not rely on an inadvertent glimpse of rainbow suspenders.

I am determined to work with others to do all I can to turn Catholic and other faith-based schools around, to reverse the current classroom culture war, to end prejudice and discrimination that hampers the education of tens of thousands of young Australians, to allow LGBTIQ+ people in faith-based schools to live and learn with same sense of safety and respect as other Australians.

That’s why I started a petition calling for a parliamentary inquiry into the treatment of LGBTIQ+ students and staff in faith-based schools.

LGBTIQ+ students can’t wait until after the election. They can’t wait for the Australian Law Reform Commission to issue its report.

We can’t wait until a student takes their life.

We need action now.

Sign the petition here

