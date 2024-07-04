Discover Brisbane’s top leather accessories store Bolt + Buckle

Top boutique leather accessories store Bolt + Buckle has expanded in Brisbane Arcade. Owner Pat Fleming spoke to QNews about how the brand grew and what it has to offer.

When Pat Fleming travelled to India a decade ago, he didn’t expect it to change his whole life.

After years of working in radio, he took a holiday to try and find himself, and strangely enough something else found him.

One day walking through a village he saw a single leather bag and something struck him about it.

“It was a raw, simple, beautiful leather bag that carved the first steps in a new path for me,” Pat told QNews.

“So I was on a trip to find myself and the leather bag business kind of found me.”

On his return to Australia, he decided to give starting the business a go after a little push.

“It was a wild idea I didn’t shut up about, so my wife Sharon finally said ‘Let’s try it and see where it goes,” Pat explains.

Brand launch

That saw their brand Indepal launch in 2012.

After a slow start at local markets where they would sometimes only sell a single bag, they found new contacts that would eventually see them open two brick-and-mortar stores.

The Bolt + Buckle stores in the Brisbane Arcade and Murwillumbah have both been incredibly successful.

The clientele particularly works for men (and those who buy for them) in Indepal leather bags, plus clothing and other accessories. It is a perfect store for those hard-to-buy guys or just for someone to give themselves a much-deserved fashion treat.

Brisbane expansion

The venture has been so successful they needed a new Brisbane Arcade store and have opened a bigger one with even more items available.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bolt + Buckle by Indepal Leather (@boltandbuckle.brisbane)

“Our current Brisbane Arcade store outgrew itself. The new store is 50% bigger with double frontage and we want it to be the place to go for men’s gifts that are more classy than your typical stubbie holder shops,” Pat says passionately.

The most popular Bolt + Buckle products of the Soldier leather satchel and the Arno combo bag (a messenger bag that turns into a backpack).

The new Bolt + Buckle store is open in the Brisbane Arcade with the other store in Murwillumbah operating as normal.

Visit boltandbuckle.com.au or follow @boltandbuckle.brisbane on Instagram to find out more.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.