Discover Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ swim club Aqualicious

We discover everything about Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ swim club Aqualicious, from what level you need to be, to social events and how you can join.

As the temperatures rise at this time of year, many of us will take relief in swimming pools and beaches across the country.

Swimming is such a big part of the Australian summer and for a group of Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ community, it’s more than just a quick dip in the pool.

Aqualicious is Brisbane LGBTQIA+ masters swim club. They are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year and currently have around 30 members.

Club President Dylan Carmichael, who joined the club 10 years ago said that everyone from the community is welcome to get involved.

“Our club welcomes people of all abilities and we’re more than happy for people to join us for three or four sessions to see how they go, before deciding to join or not.”

“Our members come from all the various parts of our community as well as our straight allies. Aqualicious welcomes all trans and non-binary swimmers.”

What level do you have to be to join?

For those worrying about their level of swimming, Dylan shares that just one lap is more than enough.

“All you need to get your start in the cocktail lane is 50m freestyle without stopping. Bonus points if you can do backstroke, breaststroke or butterfly but, we’ll help you learn those if you don’t know them now,” he says.

“As Head Coach I started 10 years ago swimming 50m and heaving my guts up at each end. Now my favourite race is the 1500m breaststroke! We also have the super fish lane [for more advanced swimmers] and everything in between, just like the rest of our community.”

Lex, the oldest member of Aqualicious, shared with us the reason he joined.

“Primarily, I joined the club to meet other people in the LGBTQIA+ community after moving to Brisbane and to participate in the sport of swimming for fitness. I was not a pub or nightclub sort of person so Aqualicious was a social opportunity to meet other like-minded people,” he said.

For those looking for competition as well as social connection, there are plenty of opportunities.

“Our swimmers regularly compete at meets around the country – you can chase medals and records if you have a competitive drive, but most Masters’ members are looking for personal bests and celebrate those achievements as much. While it’s certainly encouraged, there is absolutely no obligation to compete. That’s completely up to you,” Dylan explains.

How to join Aqualicious

Aqualicious runs several sessions during the week. They take place at the Centenary Pool in Spring Hill and run for an hour on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Sunday mornings. Social dinners and coffees after the sessions also take place.

If you are feeling inspired and are interested in joining, Dylan explains what to do.

“All you need to do is turn up to the pool with togs, goggles and a towel; tell the person at reception that you’re here for Aqualicious and they’ll point you to us! We’ll help you with the rest!”

For those feeling nervous, he has some advice.

“Nervous? I promise that you don’t need to be. No one is looking at you, or what you’re wearing, and our coaches have never had to do paperwork for a drowning yet. We’re all there to swim and have a good time, and our people are all really nice!”

For more information on the club and how to join, visit: aqualicious.org.au

