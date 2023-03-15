Diplo talked oral sex with men and people have thoughts

Music producer and DJ Diplo says he doesn’t want to “define” his fluid sexuality but says he’s “not not gay” in a candid interview.

The US music superstar was seemingly put on the spot on the topic by Emily Ratajkowski in her High Low podcast.

Diplo explained that he isn’t “aroused by men that much that I know about,” though he noted, “I’m sure I’ve gotten a blowjob from a guy before. … For sure. 100 [percent], yeah.”

Emily then asked Diplo, government name Thomas Pentz, for more details about whether he had a “specific memory”.

“I’ve gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know,” he said.

“I mean, getting a blowjob is not that gay, I think,” he said, before adding – either seriously or semi-seriously, it’s hard to tell – “I don’t know if it’s gay unless you make eye contact while the blowjob’s happening.”

Discussing social media with Em, Diplo also said he had noticed the “sexy wood-chopping men” on his TikTok feed – yes, he’s talking about you Bradley Thor.

“I mean they’re hot guys, but I don’t know if that’s going to be the thing that’s going to set me over into the gay side totally,” he said, before clarifying that he’s “not on gay TikTok,” just on “lumberjack TikTok.”

‘More of a vibe guy, over gender’

Em Ratajkowski pressed Diplo, who’s previously been in relationships with musicians like MIA and Katy Perry, a couple of times on his sexuality during the podcast, to which he replied, “I don’t want to define that I’m gay. I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay.”

“There are a couple guys…I could date, life partner-wise,” he said, adding he’s “more of a vibe guy… over gender.”

The producer added “the temperature of our culture has changed” with much less stigma around men who are more “fluid”.

You should lean on whoever you want to, Diplo. The discussion spread far and wide online, in particular Diplo’s “eye contact” comment.

“The blowjobs I give are not that gay,” one person offered.

“He’s talking about a glory hole,” another theorised.

“Does he not know that bisexuals exist?” one person wrote.

“The word is Bi… not sure why people have such a hard time recognizing it; it’s right between the G and the T,” another wrote.

Diplo has considered himself ‘half-gay’

Diplo has spoken casually about his sexuality before. He described himself as “half gay” in 2016 and declared masculinity “a prison” in 2019.

That same year, he informed Instagram followers he “might be gay” in a post uploaded while his private jet had to make an emergency landing. After he was back on solid ground, he updated his followers by writing, “I still might be gay.”

Emily Ratajkowski has also previously explained that she believes sexuality is a spectrum and “she doesn’t really believe in straight people”.

