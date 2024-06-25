Diehard ally David Tennant wears brilliant trans rights shirt

If you want to harm the transgender community, you’ll have to go through Doctor Who legend David Tennant first.

That’s the British actor’s message in an amazing t-shirt he wore recently that’s going viral online.

This week, David Tennant’s wife Georgia posted a whole lot of photos to Instagram of the couple’s children dressed in rainbow colours for a Pride event at their school.

Among them was David wearing the supportive shirt. It has the words “You Will Have To Go Through Me” in the colours of the trans pride flag.

The Instagram post featuring the photo of David was flooded with supportive comments and widely reshared online.

One person wrote, “I can’t tell you how much it means to me to know the doctor supports and accept me.”

“If only every kid could have such an amazing parents like you two,” another said.

“I can’t begin to tell you how much your public advocacy means at a time when the government are considering banning schools from discussing gender identity. As a mum of a nonbinary kiddo, it is everything,” another parent wrote.

The shirt’s creator, Stevie Brocksom, said he “actually died” when he saw David wearing the shirt on Instagram.

“I might have actually died and gone to Heaven today but I’ll never know because David Tennant is wearing my shirt to his kid’s school pride,” Stevie wrote.

‘You’re loved so much’

Recently David Tennant also joined a beautiful campaign out of the UK showing love and support to trans youth.

David shared the simple “trans youth are loved” message for the campaign, alongside stars like Aussie Dannii Minogue.

Lifelong ally Dannii said in her video, “This is a message for trans youth: you’re loved.

“You’re loved so much, from people near and far, from people who you’ve never even met.

“You belong and you deserve to thrive from all that love that’s been given to you from right here,” she added, with her hand on her heart.

