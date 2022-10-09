Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok?

Madonna fans are currently debating the pop icon’s latest TikTok, which appears to show her coming out as gay.

In the TikTok, the legendary signer holds a pair of pink panties with the caption, “If I miss, I’m Gay.”

She then tosses the underwear towards a waste basket, misses and then gestures “Oh well.”

With 1.4 million views at the time of writing, fans have flooded the singer’s comment section.

One person wrote: “Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her.”

Another fan commented: “Did Madonna just come out? And I’m witnessing it in real time??”

While many TikTok users were shocked by the video, some fans claimed that she has been “out” for years.

“Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades, my dudes,” one fan commented.

Another person echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Y’all Madonna has been out as bi longer than some of us have been alive.”

Madonna’s history as an LGBTQIA+ icon

Madonna has long been viewed as an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community.

She was an advocate for the community during the AIDS crisis, for gay marriage and in her support for LGBTQ+ youth.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2010, she thanked the gay community for her career.

“In fact, I wouldn’t have a career if it weren’t for the gay community,” she said.

Madonna famously locked lips with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on stage at the 2003 MTV VMAs, and recently released a remake of her 2005 smash hit “Hung Up”, renamed “Hung Up on Tokischa”, which shows several clips of her and Dominican rapper Tokisha kissing.

While Madonna has never publicly come out, in an interview with The Advocate in 1991, Madonna said “I think everybody has a bisexual nature.”

