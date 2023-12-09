Did Francis wear Rainbow Pride Cross?

X, the Temple of Musk formerly home to a little blue bird, lit up over recent days with rumour of the Catholic Pope Francis wearing a pride rainbow cross in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

While achieving little of substance for LGBTQIA+ people, Francis has said nice things about them occasionally. He cheers the eternally hopeful queer faithful who envision the church transitioning from burning queers to embracing them.

“And before our astonished eyes, the Pope has just invented The LGBT Cross,” tweeted one happy Xtian.

And now a photo of the pontiff wearing a pride rainbow cross!

What next?

A progressive pride flag flying from the domed rooftop of St Peter’s Basilica?

Homoerotic art decorating the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel?

Sorry, scratch that. Another pope did that centuries ago.

The Pope’s rainbow pride cross

As usual with Pope Francis, early raised hopes were soon dashed on the rocky shore of the papacy. (What to expect when Christ allegedly called his first pope the rock on which he’d build his church?)

The photo of Francis wearing the colourful cross is from 2018. The supposed rainbow pride cross was actually a gift from the Latin American Youth Ministry. As Euronews reports, the different colours represent different regions of Latin America.

Typical for Francis, elevated to the papacy with so much hope for change following the reigns of out, loud and proud bigots John Paul II and Benedict XVI. Sadly, the anticipated change-maker proved more a man of word than of deed.

