Did bullying and homophobia drive Michael Pell from Channel 7?

An article in today’s Sydney Morning Herald claims close friends of Michael Pell say years at the helm of Sunrise and a culture at Channel 7 of bullying, homophobia and infighting burned out the celebrated executive producer.

Michael Pell became the executive producer of Channel 7 breakfast television show Sunrise in 2010, aged 28.

Substantial media coverage credited him with Sunrise’s dominance over Channel 9’s Today and hailed him as a TV wunderkind.

However, Michael Pell left Sunrise in 2022. Channel 7 announced his appointment as senior vice-president, entertainment content, North America. He and his husband Daniel Burgess-Wise moved to Los Angeles. But according to the Sydney Morning Herald there has been “speculation about whether his US role with Seven was a promotion or a slow creep to the departure lounge.”

Bullying and homophobia

The Sydney Morning Herald also claims Michael Pell told friends “he was subjected to bullying and homophobia by others in Seven jealous of his success.”

An unnamed former senior Seven staffer said, “This is a simple case of a brilliant, dedicated professional falling victim to one of the toughest cultures in the Australian media landscape.”

