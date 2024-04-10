Screen

Did bullying and homophobia drive Michael Pell from Channel 7?

An article in today’s Sydney Morning Herald claims close friends of Michael Pell say years at the helm of Sunrise and a culture at Channel 7 of bullying, homophobia and infighting burned out the celebrated executive producer.

Michael Pell

Michael Pell became the executive producer of Channel 7 breakfast television show Sunrise in 2010, aged 28.

Substantial media coverage credited him with Sunrise’s dominance over Channel 9’s Today and hailed him as a TV wunderkind.

However, Michael Pell left Sunrise in 2022. Channel 7 announced his appointment as senior vice-president, entertainment content, North America. He and his husband Daniel Burgess-Wise moved to Los Angeles. But according to the Sydney Morning Herald there has been “speculation  about whether his US role with Seven was a promotion or a slow creep to the departure lounge.”

 

Bullying and homophobia

The Sydney Morning Herald also claims Michael Pell told friends “he was subjected to bullying and homophobia by others in Seven jealous of his success.”

An unnamed former senior Seven staffer said, “This is a simple case of a brilliant, dedicated professional falling victim to one of the toughest cultures in the Australian media landscape.”

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

