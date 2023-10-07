Dicks: The Musical – watch the trailer – worse than Cats?

Dicks: The Musical opened in movie houses this week. The majority of reviews so far are positive. But I’d beg to disagree. After checking out the trailer, I’d say the movie makers didn’t pull this off.

I say worse than Cats and as cringey as a Rusical but your mileage may vary. Check out the trailer and see what you think.

Scroll down for the vid.

Based on the off-Broadway musical F*cking Identical Twins, Dicks: The Musical tries very hard for cult movie status.

It’s brazen, bonkers and blasphemous, oozing with bad taste and unrelentingly lowbrow.

Normally, everything I love. But judging from the trailer, this ain’t no Pink Flamingos. Not even a Rocky Horror. Like Cats, despite a surfeit of talent, Dicks: The Musical is an absolute stinker.

There’s Nathan Lane being Nathan Lane while Megan Mullally very successfully does Megan Mullally. Another Megan, Thee Stallion, is especially credible as Megan Thee Stallion.

And it’s just all so contrived and fake and phoney in that off-off-Broadway tradition so familiar from Little Theatre productions worldwide.

Bad taste requires spontaneity. But how can any lines delivered by Nathan Lane fail to convey his lifetime of dedication to his art? Everything feels crafted and rehearsed and over-produced.

You want bad taste? Dig up Edith Massey. (Don’t know Edith? Google the iconic John Waters actor. Your appreciation of acting will be forever changed.)

Dicks: The Musical, official trailer

