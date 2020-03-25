Diamond’s Drag Queen Storytime this Saturday at 1 PM

Join us this Saturday for Diamond’s Drag Queen Storytime at the QNews Facebook page. In these challenging times, Diamond decided to take Drag Queen Storytime online.

Diamond wanted to give kids the opportunity to enjoy a party experience even in this era of social distancing.

“Social distancing needn’t mean complete isolation. We have the internet. I am in isolation myself after returning from overseas but I am able to stay in touch with friends over the internet and on the phone. Let’s take advantage of the technology to ensure our families retain the connection to their communities.”

Diamond returned home after three weeks in Vietnam and Cambodia. Scheduled performances in Bangkok and Indonesia fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. With performances cancelled and countries closing their borders, she returned home to isolation.

“So now I’m here sitting at home in 14 days isolation wondering what the world has come to. My television gave me a window to the world outside these four walls. From here, I watched the Great Toilet Paper Panic 2020 and thought ‘What are you doing Australia?’

“We make toilet paper here in Australia.

“But one can only stay entertained by people scuffling over toilet paper for so long so my mind turned to how I could pass the time.

“And I realised, before this was over, many more people would find themselves confined to their homes.

“Drag Queen Storytime can brighten the lives of our families and our communities in general, while everyone stays in the safety of their homes.

“I’ve always believed in communities and I work in and care passionately about mental health.

“Let’s bond together during this unprecedented time.

“As a community, we need to spread LOVE not GERMS…”

Diamond’s Drag Queen Storytime

Follow Diamond’s Drag Storytime page for updates of future events.

There’s also an event page for the first online Drag Queen Storytime this Saturday at 1 pm.

And watch for Diamond on the cover of the first edition of QNews Magazine PDF edition out this Friday.

