Diamond Jubilee Extravaganza 60th Annual Queen Ball

Brisbane Pride presents the Diamond Jubilee Extravaganza 60th Annual Queens Ball on Saturday 19 June at Brisbane City Hall.

Brisbane Pride is now selling balcony seating aiming to make the iconic event more accessible.

With a history spanning 60 years, the Queens Ball is Queensland’s premier awards night for people of diverse genders and sexualities. It is also the longest continuously running event of its kind in the world. The Ball famously began as a house party on Mt Tamborine in 1962. In honour of the anniversary, legendary Ball founder Dame Sybil von Thorndyke will make a special appearance on 19 June.

Entertainment Line-up

Of course, 2020 saw a virtual Queen Ball due to COVID-19, but in 2021, it’s back to live entertainment in Brisbane City Hall.

In 2019, the Ball came alive with the entertainment lauded as the best in years featuring an imaginative and gloriously diverse range of performers. Brisbane Pride Entertainment Harry K said the Brisbane Pride Committee would continue in that vein in 2021.

“We are determined that the Diamond Jubilee Queens Ball will be the best to date. This event has gone from strength to strength for decades. What is there to do with the world’s longest-running queer event but to build on that success. Onward and upward.

“Brisbane Pride represents very diverse communities, and our entertainment will again reflect that.

“Ella Ganza returns with Runway Movement and a tribute to Ballroom Culture. Live. Love. Slay.

“2021’s hit Brisbane show, Stardust will be reprised on the Brisbane City Hall stage. Stardust is a love story in the art of drag. The visually spectacular extravaganza features Queens Ball legend Dame Liz Taylor, a regular attendee since 1980.

Aboriginal Centre for Performing Arts

Harry said the Aboriginal Centre For The Performing Arts will also return for the Diamond Jubilee. They will present a specially choreographed piece fusing contemporary dance with culturally significant elements. All dancers are from varied backgrounds and added their unique stamp on the choreography to create an inclusive piece respectful of all cultures.

Singing sensation Emily Williams also joins the line-up. Australia first met the multi-platinum-selling recording artist in 2005’s Australian Idol. She won the nation’s heart with her phenomenal talent and true powerhouse voice.

Destiny Rogers and Paul Wheeler will act as stage hosts and keep the evening buzzing along.

Belle of the Ball

One of the most eagerly anticipated awards since the Ball’s inception has been Belle of the Ball and 2021 will be no different. Indeed, the Queens Ball’s earliest awards were costume prizes. In that spirit, Belle of the Ball celebrates our community’s love of dressing up outrageously and having a great time.

Harry K said he looks forward to the costumes every year.

“People go to extraordinary lengths to create truly fabulous and fantastical outfits. I never know what to expect.”

Following the awards and breathtaking stage shows, Brisbane City Hall will morph into a Dance Party and DJ Beksis will have the party-goers dancing up a treat in our hallowed civic space.

The Diamond Jubilee 60th Anniversary Queens Ball will be a night to remember and become a storied highlight of the world’s longest-running Queer event.

All attendees will also receive a copy of the book The Queens Ball by Bill Rutkin OAM, Destiny Rogers and Dame Sybil von Thorndyke, a pictorial history of this iconic event.

COVID Safe

Don’t forget, the Diamond Jubilee Extravaganza 60th Annual Queens Ball is also a COVID Safe event. No App — No Entry. Download the Check In Qld App now for easy entry on the night

To be part of Brisbane Queer History, book your tickets now at the Brisbane Pride website.

