‘Devastated’: Boy George mourns the loss of mother Dinah O’Dowd

Boy George, the legendary singer of Culture Club, is mourning the loss of his mother, Dinah O’Dowd, who passed away on Monday at the age of 84.

Representatives for the singer confirmed the sad news yesterday, stating that George is “devastated” by the loss.

Reportedly, Dinah was surrounded by her family, including George, and was holding her hand when she passed away.

Outpour of love for George and Dinah

George’s manager Paul Kemsley released a statement expressing sadness and gratitude for the outpouring of love and support that George and his family have received.

In the statement, Paul said, “George and his family would politely now request some privacy to be able to grieve and come to terms with their heartbreaking loss.”

In a tribute on Instagram, George’s close friend DJ Fat Tony remembered Dinah as “an incredible, beautiful strong woman.”

He wrote, “God bless you, you amazing woman Dinah…what an incredible beautiful strong woman we will miss you.”

History of complications

In 2020, Boy George spoke about Dinah being in hospital for two days due to “heart or lung problems,” before returning home.

He spoke about his relief that she had not contracted COVID-19 while in the hospital.

Reflecting on his mother’s time in hospital, George praised the dedicated NHS workers who cared for her and kept her spirits high.

Previously, he asked fans to pray for his “beautiful mother” after doctors admitted her to the hospital.

George was also on the verge of walking out of I’m a Celebrity after the controversial entrace of British MP Matt Hancock.

The MP stepped down as Health Secretary last year after press leaked footage of him breaching COVID-19 lockdown rules.

The moment saw the singer tearfully explaining that he wasn’t able to see Dinah, who almost died in hospital, due to rules in place by the Government.

Responding to her son’s passionate reaction, his mum said: “George and I are very close and I’m so very proud of him.

“He is always there for me, so his reaction wasn’t a surprise, and I am waiting to hug him when he gets home.”

Dinah’s passing is undoubtedly a difficult time for Boy George and his family. Our thoughts are with them during this challenging time.

