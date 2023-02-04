Details of Simon Dunn funeral and memorial service announced

The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation have announced the details for Simon Dunn’s funeral and memorial.

Simon Dunn’s funeral will take place at Marrickville Town Hall next Friday, 10th February from 1 pm. A public memorial will begin later the same day at Universal Club 85-91 Oxford St, Darlinghurst, from 2.30 pm downstairs, and 5 pm upstairs.

A live stream is also available.

Over The Rainbow Funerals asked that intending attendees register their details to attend either in person or to watch via live-stream.

An online fundraiser for the funeral so far raised over $35,000 of the $40,000 goal.

Simon Dunn died last week, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes to the rugby player, bobsledder and LGBTIQ+ advocate.

Australian HIV charity the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation said of their ambasssador that his “dedication and commitment to improving the lives of others in our community truly set him apart.

“Simon was a passionate advocate for LGBTQIA+ representation in sport. He spoke about his experiences of homophobia in his younger years.

“He was determined to make positive change in sporting culture throughout the world.”

The Sydney Convicts also paid tribute to their longtime teammate.

“His talents extended well off the rugby field too.

“We know Simon made a positive impact through his work in the community. He often spoke publicly about the challenges faced by LGBTIQA+ people in sport.

“We are devastated by the loss of Simon to our club and community.

“Once a Convict, always a Convict. Simon, you will be forever in our hearts and memories.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.