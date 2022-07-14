Deni Todorovic partners with ANZ to announce new ‘Mx’ title option

Social media sensation and LGBTQIA+ activist Deni Todorovic has partnered with ANZ Bank to announce their new gender-neutral title options.

ANZ is the first major bank in Australia to introduce the gender-neutral title of Mx (pronounced “miks”) when banking.

Deni identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them and Mx title.

However, they said that in more “formal” spaces it was difficult to be authentic, often being required to use gendered titles.

“When I came out as non-binary and changed my pronouns to they/them and title to Mx. I didn’t immediately consider the way this would factor into, let’s say “formal” spaces of daily life,” they said.

“The duality between living authentically whilst still being referred to in a way that doesn’t represent your identity is quite an interesting feeling and overall, one that isn’t very affirming.

“Which is why this news is all the more game-changing.”

‘It’s important that our non-binary customers feel recognised’, says ANZ

ANZ Portfolio Lead, Digital, Darren Baird said that the announcement shows ANZ’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“Diversity and inclusion is a core part of our values at ANZ and it’s important that our non-binary customers feel recognised and represented in all areas of life, including when they do their banking,” he said.

“Today’s announcement ensures non-binary people can choose the title and gender option that reflects their gender identity.

“We’re proud of this step to more inclusive gender and title options for our non-binary customers.”

Non-binary gender and Mx title options are now available to anyone who opens a retail account.

Current customers are also able to change these details via the call centre.

