Demi Lovato changes pronouns, is feeling ‘more feminine’

Singer and former Disney star Demi Lovato is adopting she/her pronouns again, after going by they/them for the past year.

The Cool For the Summer singer came out as nonbinary in 2021, adopting they/them pronouns.

At the time they stated that the label non-binary, “best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering”.

However, in a recent episode of the Sprout podcast, Demi explained that she/her now felt most authentic.

“Recently I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again,” Demi Lovato said on the podcast.

“I’m such a fluid person…. I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced and my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said, ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman.

“I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that’s what they/them is about. For me, it’s just about like feeling human at your core.”

Part of a ‘larger gender journey’

The Washington Post reported that Demi Lovato was an example of embracing gender fluidity.

“Oftentimes, people might cycle through different gender identities, or different language they’re using or different pronouns, and it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re not their true selves,” Assistant Professor Sabra Katz-Wise said.

“It’s just part of this larger gender journey that people are on.”

On the podcast, Demi reminded listeners that respecting the pronouns of others was the most important thing.

“I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect,” she said.

“Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it’s just all about respect.”

