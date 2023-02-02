The Victorian government released details of Olivia Newton-John’s memorial service this morning, to be held later this month.

The service will take place on February 26 at Hamer Hall in Melbourne and is being planned in collaboration with Newton-John’s family.

The acclaimed singer and actor passed away in August 2022 at her home in California after a long battle with breast cancer.

Delta Goodrem to pay tribute

Fellow singer, actress and close friend of Olivia Newton-John’s, Delta Goodrem, last year opened up about meeting ONJ when she was just seven years.

They first met when Delta was on a holiday in New York City with her family.

“All of a sudden Sandy from Grease walks in the door… the world stopped and I said, ‘Sandy’s there mum. It’s Sandy!’,” the singer told Sunrise.

She also opened up about how close the two had grown throughout their lives.

“She was always supportive and never missed a beat of any of the music or my life.

“I am so fortunate that I have moments that I get to treasure.”

Delta Goodrem also had the honor of playing the Grease star in her biopic in 2018.

“An example of what it was to lead in kindness… she continued to turn into this pillar of strength, this constant positivity and hope. And that’s what people feel from her.”

Dan Andrews pays respect

While other political figures such as Dutton and Howard were paying their respects to known-monstrosity Cardinal Pell this morning, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews released a statement honoring a true Australian icon.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John was an inspiration to many around the world — her work in cancer research and treatment saved lives and changed lives and her music was the soundtrack to a generation,” Dan Andrews said in the statement.

“We know Victorians are eager to celebrate the life of a driving force in medical research and an icon of film and music, with a service befitting her international acclaim.”

While the service will be free, there will be tickets for attendance due to the venue’s capacity and members of the public must register to attend.

