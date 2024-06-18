Delay in Jesse Baird and Luke Davies murder case

Luke Davies’ Brisbane-based parents have been granted special permission to access the latest court hearing of their son’s alleged killer Beau Lamarre-Condon (pictured above).

The former police officer was charged with the alleged murders of Luke, a flight attendant, and his TV presenter partner Jesse Baird in February.

The case returned to Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney on Tuesday (June 18). Today, prosecutors asked for an eight-week adjournment to finalise their case against Lamarre-Condon.

Beau Lamarre-Condon didn’t appear on Tuesday. However, his lawyer agreed to the delay. The case will return to court in mid-August.

On Tuesday, the Crown Prosecutor told the court that both men’s next of kin wished to watch the Sydney proceedings remotely.

Luke Davies’ family are based in Queensland, and Jesse Baird’s family are in Victoria.

Though it’s not typically permitted pre-trial, the judge granted the special request and the Davies family watched remotely, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Beau Lamarre-Condon hasn’t yet entered a plea, and will stay behind bars.

Beau Lamarre-Condon’s lawyer speaks about charges

Outside court, Beau Lamarre-Condon’s lawyer said it was far too early for the sacked police officer to enter a plea.

Lawyer John Walford also couldn’t say if Lamarre-Condon would use a previously-suggested mental health defence.

“This may go to a trial, it’s too early to tell,” Walford said.

The 28-year-old then-police officer allegedly shot Jesse and Luke with his police gun at Jesse’s Sydney home on February 19.

The couple’s worrying disappearance sparked a three-day manhunt for Lamarre-Condon. Jesse’s mother had allegedly told detectives a police officer named Beau was stalking her son.

Lamarre-Condon turned himself in to officers on February 23. After the murder charges, NSW Police sacked him a few weeks later.

Detectives have alleged the killings were premeditated following a months-long campaign of “predatory behaviour” against Jesse.

Lamarre-Condon allegedly murdered Luke because he was at the home too, police allege.

The matter will return to court on 13 August.

Remembering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.