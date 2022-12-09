‘Deepest apologies’: Lismore’s Tropical Fruits cancel NYE festival

Long-running Lismore LGBTIQ group Tropical Fruits has sadly announced the cancellation of their 2022 New Years Eve festival.

For more than 30 years, the Tropical Fruits have hosted their end-of-year festival in Lismore, in New South Wales’ Northern Rivers region.

After a scaled-back version last year and a very tough year for the region in 2022, the Fruits have said this year’s event will sadly no longer proceed.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of our flagship New Years ‘Wild Hearts’ Festival for 2022,” the Tropical Fruits said.

“Our management committee and key stakeholders have been working tirelessly all year to recover from the devastating floods in February and put on a New Years event for our amazing, fruity community.

“Unfortunately, lower than expected ticket sales, high production costs and critical safety concerns at the event site have meant that the event isn’t viable this year.”

The Tropical Fruits said the group “has not made the decision lightly”.

“Our team has exhausted every option to make the event work,” the group said.

“We understand the impact that this decision will have on our community and we hope that you can accept our deepest apologies.

“We would appreciate your patience and kindness during this time.”

The Tropical Fruits will contact NYE festival ticketholders in the coming days with more information.

Tropical Fruits to join Sydney WorldPride

On a happier note, the Tropical Fruits last week announced they’re sending a contingent to Sydney to join the city’s WorldPride festivities.

Sydney will host the mega-festival for the first time in the Southern Hemisphere, to coincide with the 45th anniversary Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on February 25, 2023.

“Everyone is welcome to join us in the parade, from locals to members and our friends from Sydney,” the group said, with applications essential.

Marchers will wave heart-shaped fabric banners, to show solidarity with flood-affected communities throughout New South Wales.

“Our parade float is called ‘Lovemore’ and we’ll be bringing our wild fierce hearts and immense community pride to the world stage,” the Fruits explained.

“Following catastrophic bushfires and floods, the heart symbol has become a prolific symbol of hope and resilience in the Northern Rivers.”

Follow the Tropical Fruits Facebook page for the latest updates on the group’s events.

