Debate over the use of the term ‘queer’ goes viral online

A letter published in The Guardian has revived debate about the use of the word ‘queer’.

In the letter, a reader likened the use of queer to the “N-Word”.

“Your report (England and Wales census counts trans and non-binary people for first time, 6 January) tells us that of the 1.5 million people who declared themselves non-heterosexual, only 15,000 referred to themselves as “queer”,” the author writes.

“I suspect that many of the others, like me, consider the term to be insulting and derogatory, and certainly not “reclaimed”.

“I am a gay man of 66 years with many friends and acquaintances and know no one who would refer to themselves as queer.

“It would seem a small minority of activists has encouraged the media to use the word without considering its offensiveness to many people. You wouldn’t use the N-word, so don’t use the Q-word.”

Queer used as an umbrella term for LGBTQIA+ community

In the 1990s, activists in groups such as Queer Nation began to use the word in their campaigns. Including the famous “We’re here. We’re queer. Get used to it”.

From the early 2000s, it became more common to use queer as an umbrella term.

With this, the “Q Word” has become a term that is inclusive of all sexual and gender identities represented in the LGBTQIA+ acronym.

Despite this, debate on the appropriateness of the term has once again fired up online.

I think this has less to do with what he’s been told about queer as a term and more to do with his experience being called it. You as an elder shouldn’t be harassing baby gays for what they prefer to be called. I have no intentions to debate, just that u shld respect boundaries — Fat trans stoner 🔞🍃 (@miIkyhaven) January 17, 2023

The debate on the word Queer really is boring. Use whatever you want, some have anxiety over it and that’s fine but they don’t need to be vilified for not liking it. I think it’s a great word, but then again I think gay men using “poof” is tacky and horrible. Different strokes. — David (@notdaveordavie) January 16, 2023

I’m about to turn 68. We were using queer in the mid late 80s. This debate is pushing forty! I use a lot of words to describe myself; have no problem with queer. — hahughes@umich.edu (@HollyAndHughes) January 16, 2023

as queer ppl we need to stop fighting with eachother & wakeup. all these silly internet debates r distractions from the real damage being done in the world in regards to lgbt ppl & everyone else. we need to unite with our working class & poc siblings & truly make a difference — Bella (@thirteensgfx) January 18, 2023

the whole queer debate could be solved if we just asked people their personal preference like?? — hannah💙❤️loves audrey (@sapphicstirling) January 15, 2023

