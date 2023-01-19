World

Debate over the use of the term ‘queer’ goes viral online

Jordan Hirst
A letter published in The Guardian has revived debate about the use of the word ‘queer’.

In the letter, a reader likened the use of queer to the “N-Word”.

“Your report (England and Wales census counts trans and non-binary people for first time, 6 January) tells us that of the 1.5 million people who declared themselves non-heterosexual, only 15,000 referred to themselves as “queer”,” the author writes.

“I suspect that many of the others, like me, consider the term to be insulting and derogatory, and certainly not “reclaimed”.

“I am a gay man of 66 years with many friends and acquaintances and know no one who would refer to themselves as queer.

“It would seem a small minority of activists has encouraged the media to use the word without considering its offensiveness to many people. You wouldn’t use the N-word, so don’t use the Q-word.”

Queer used as an umbrella term for LGBTQIA+ community

In the 1990s, activists in groups such as Queer Nation began to use the word in their campaigns. Including the famous “We’re here. We’re queer. Get used to it”.

From the early 2000s, it became more common to use queer as an umbrella term.

With this, the “Q Word” has become a term that is inclusive of all sexual and gender identities represented in the LGBTQIA+ acronym.

Despite this, debate on the appropriateness of the term has once again fired up online.

