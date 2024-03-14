Death of nonbinary teen Nex Benedict ruled a suicide

The death of Oklahoma student Nex Benedict has been ruled a suicide, according to a medical examiner’s report.

The nonbinary 16-year-old died on Feburary 8, a day after being allegedly assaulted at their high school.

Nex reportedly told their mother that they were bullied at school due to their gender identity.

Body-camera footage released by police from the hours after the school fight shows Nex lying in a hospital bed. In the video, Nex told a police officer that three students had “jumped” them.

READ MORE: What we know about the death of nonbinary student Nex Benedict

The next day, Nex was rushed back to the hospital by their grandmother, who they lived with, and died.

However, on Wednesday the medical examiner’s report listed probable cause of death as “combined toxicity” from two drugs, one of which is available over the counter and the other by prescription.

In a statement posted on its Facebook account, the Owasso Police Department wrote: “From the beginning of this investigation, Owasso Police observed many indications that this death was the result of suicide. However, investigators did not wish to confirm that information without the final results being presented by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Margaret Coates, the superintendent for Owasso Public Schools, acknowledged Nex’s cause of death and encouraged students struggling with the news to seek school counseling.

“The loss of Nex, a member of the Ram Family and the Owasso community, is devastating,” Coates wrote in a letter that was shared with NBC News.

“We understand that the information released today may bring up additional thoughts, feelings and emotions for students and staff members.”

In the wake of Nex Benedict’s death, LGBTQIA+ youth in Oklahoma are seeking help from crisis hotlines in record numbers.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au.

Lifeline on 13 11 14

Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800

beyondblue on 1300 22 4636