Death of Iconic Melbourne Drag Star Miss Candee

Ron Walker, the legendary Melbourne drag queen Miss Candee, died this morning after her earlier admission to ICU with an unknown infection of the spine.

Ron Walker began his 48-year career as Miss Candee at the age of 21. She worked at many some of Melbourne’s most cherished gay bars including recently at DT’s Hotel.

DT’s announced Mis Candee’s death in a Facebook post this morning.

“It’s with great sadness that we let you know that Miss Candee (Ron Walker) passed away just after 1.30am this morning.

“Candee was surrounded by her family and close friends. The DT’s crew have not only lost a star, but also a much-loved family member and friend. We will all miss her very much.”

Earlier this week, DT’s notified fans of Miss Candee’s hospitalisation. The hotel said she retained her legendary sense of humour saying, “Tell Suzie Ridge not to get too comfortable in my seat.”

‘A truly fabulous human’

Friends and fans of Miss Candee and Ron Walker took to social media to pay tribute to the popular entertainer.

Melbourne identity Dean Arcuri toasted Miss Candee on Twitter as ‘one of the greats’ and ‘a truly fabulous human’.

Am heartbroken to wake to the news that one of the greats passed away this morning. Thank you the laughs, the years of entertaining us all, and for being a truly fabulous human Miss Candee. I shall toast you with a VB tonight. A true legend who will be so very missed. 💔 pic.twitter.com/3QbX63xpM7 — Dean Arcuri 🏳️‍🌈 (@deanarcuri) July 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Thomas Jaspers remembered ‘an icon, a legend and a very good person’.

Melbourne has lost an icon, a legend and a very good person. Inside Miss Candee’s hilarious, gruff exterior was a very sweet man and I feel so privileged to have known both.

Looking forward to hearing everyone’s debaucherous memories of the Candee Monster.

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/1NiS6i05Ov — Thomas Jaspers (@thomasjohn86) July 16, 2022

Ed (TV) said generations of queers would fondly remember the Melbourne superstar of drag.

I remember sneaking into gay bars at 17 and Miss Candee always had the time to chat – she’s plonk herself on the stool, sip a VB through a straw and provide laughs and advice to anyone who needed either. A true icon who will be fondly remembered by generations of queers ❤️ https://t.co/obB5d1Q7FH — Ed (TV) (@pittworldwide) July 16, 2022

