Death of Iconic Melbourne Drag Star Miss Candee

Image: Miss Candee Facebook

Ron Walker, the legendary Melbourne drag queen Miss Candee, died this morning after her earlier admission to ICU with an unknown infection of the spine.

Ron Walker began his 48-year career as Miss Candee at the age of 21. She worked at many some of Melbourne’s most cherished gay bars including recently at DT’s Hotel.

DT’s announced Mis Candee’s death in a Facebook post this morning.

“It’s with great sadness that we let you know that Miss Candee (Ron Walker) passed away just after 1.30am this morning.

“Candee was surrounded by her family and close friends. The DT’s crew have not only lost a star, but also a much-loved family member and friend. We will all miss her very much.”

Earlier this week, DT’s notified fans of Miss Candee’s hospitalisation. The hotel said she retained her legendary sense of humour saying, “Tell Suzie Ridge not to get too comfortable in my seat.”

‘A truly fabulous human’

Friends and fans of Miss Candee and Ron Walker took to social media to pay tribute to the popular entertainer.

Melbourne identity Dean Arcuri toasted Miss Candee on Twitter as ‘one of the greats’ and ‘a truly fabulous human’.

Meanwhile, Thomas Jaspers remembered ‘an icon, a legend and a very good person’.

Ed (TV) said generations of queers would fondly remember the Melbourne superstar of drag.

