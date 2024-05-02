Death of a Reality Star: New doco explores life of Miriam Rivera

A new documentary is set to explore the life and untimely death of Miriam Rivera.

Miriam famously starred in the 2004 British reality television series There’s Something About Miriam.

The show’s premise saw ‘six red-blooded lads’ fly out to a multi-million dollar Ibizan villa in the hope of impressing ‘one stunning babe’. The twist? Unbeknownst to the contestants, Miriam was transgender.

However, a general lack of understanding or sensitivity about transgender identity meant transphobia was a constant on the show.

The British Medical Journal went on to describe the show as “not a celebration of transgender people’s lives. It was designed to elicit horror from the winning contestant, discovering that his dream date had a penis.”

Morgan M. Page, a trans writer who produced a 2021 podcast series about Miriam, called the show “one extended joke that they’re playing on the male contestants that the woman they’re pursuing is transgender.”

Following the filming of the series, the six contestants filed a lawsuit against the production company.

However, while the contestants banded together, Miriam was left isolated.

New documentary explores life and tragic death of Miriam Rivera

“My sister was exploited, then abandoned,” Miriam’s youngest brother Ariel Mendoza said as per The Guardian.

“She was alone in a foreign country. Miriam was a tough girl but it broke her.

“After the show, Miriam went down and down. She looked sad whenever it was mentioned. Maybe she was ahead of her time but I hope her story teaches tolerance.”

After appearing on Big Brother Australia in 2004, work dried up for Miriam.

She returned to the US, but allegedly struggled with PTSD and drug addiction.

In 2007, in suspicious circumstances, Miriam fell from her apartment balcony, leaving her in critical condition. She later disappeared for six months and claimed she had been kidnapped at gunpoint and sex trafficked.

Eventually, Miriam moved back to Mexico with her husband Daniel Cuervo before she died in 2019.

Her death was classified as a suicide by Police, but some believe she may have been murdered.

The new three-part documentary will look at Miriam’s life and tragic death and the impact of the show that brought her global fame.

According to Channel 4, the series will “restore Miriam as the star of her own story: a trans trailblazer who remains an icon for many in the transgender community.”

Miriam: Death of a Reality Star is not currently available to watch in Australia, but aired on Channel 4 on April 29.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

