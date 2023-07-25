Death in the Sauna: Dennis Altman talks new murder mystery novel

QNews’ Andrew M Potts speaks with veteran activist and author Dennis Altman about his new murder mystery novel Death in the Sauna.

Where did the inspiration for this book come from?

For some decades I’ve had in my mind this idea that a gay sauna would be the perfect place to commit a murder, so I’ve always had this fantasy of writing a murder mystery around that.

And during the Covid lockdowns when social life was reduced to just going for walks, my friend Tom Tanhchareun and I invented the plot together.

And then Tom told me to go away and write it. So I did! Once I started writing I got enormously caught up in it, and the plot developed in ways we hadn’t quite predicted.

This is your 18th book and you’re best known for your works of non-fiction. Why did you decided to return to fiction after all this time?

I did write a novel back in the early nineties, The Comfort of Men, which probably, thankfully everybody has forgotten.

But I’ve always been a voracious reader of fiction. This project began almost as a game but it’s become the most fun writing I’ve ever had.

The book is set two decades ago during a major international AIDS conference in London. Why did you decide to set it in the past rather than the present day?

We invented this story during Covid so it had to be set in the past because the plot requires a sauna that people can move in and out of freely.

20 years ago was also a time when there was the most attention around the AIDS epidemic – where you had world leaders like George W Bush and Tony Blair committing to a global response to HIV.

I think that setting things in the past is also a way of taxing the writer’s imagination. I had to do a fair amount of research to make sure that people weren’t doing things in the book that they couldn’t have done in 2003.

Also, I had to check that you could already pick up men on the internet, and the first gay cruising sites were already in operation by then.

Switching gears, what’s your take on the current state of federal politics?

That is a big switch! I think we have, for the first time in over a decade, a very competent and relatively decent government in Australia.

But I worry that the Albanese government is being more timid than they need be on a number of issues.

Given the disarray in the Liberal Party, and the defection of a lot of traditional Liberal voters to independents, they could afford to be bolder in some of the things they’ve been doing.

Politics will be dominated by debate over the Indigenous Voice to Parliament for the rest of this year, and I think that is going to make the government increasingly defensive at a time when I’d like to see them much more on the offence.

Do you think this timidity in the government is out of concern that the Murdoch media will go after them?

There will always be editors in the Murdoch papers who will go after a Labor government regardless of what it does.

And the Murdoch papers have been spectacularly unsuccessful in affecting election results for the last few years. So I don’t think it’s that.

I think this is born out of the experience of, not just Albanese but also a number of his senior ministers, of the last time they were in power. When the Rudd-Gillard years didn’t last.

Albanese has made it clear that he is in this for the long haul, that he’s very determined not just to win the next election, but probably the election after that. So they have a strategy of proceeding cautiously towards that goal.

But what if events move so fast that they can’t proceed as cautiously as they want to?

My feeling is that our economic situation and this extraordinary housing crisis means that they actually need to be somewhat more daring than they’ve been willing to be.

Do you think there is a danger if they deliver too little, too late, that people will start to want a change in government?

I’m not sure that’s a danger while the Opposition hasn’t come up with any alternative solutions.

The Opposition are probably not regarded as a viable alternative government by enough of the people whose votes would need to switch.

Historically it’s quite unusual for a federal Australian government to not last more than its first term.

Do you see any credible alternative leader to Peter Dutton for the Coalition?

I think that’s a great dilemma for the political right in Australia. I can see several parliamentarians who might, at three o’clock in the morning, fantasise about leading the Liberal Party.

But in broad daylight, I don’t see anyone who has genuine leadership potential.

If you look at the senior shadow cabinet, who would one pick? Some might be comfortable with Simon Birmingham, but he’s in the Senate.

In the House of Representatives, Sussan Ley is clearly ambitious but she comes across as bitter and nasty.

And I’m just struck by the depth of talent in the Labor Party. They have backbench MPs who are more impressive than the front bench of the Opposition!

I think that bodes well for Australia’s future, but it doesn’t bode well for conservatives.

You’ve spoken recently about the importance of our community getting behind the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Why is it so vital for us to support this campaign?

I learned something very important during the postal plebiscite. I’m one of the minority of people in our community who now feels the postal vote was probably a good thing because it actually showed the degree to which we are now accepted across Australia.

Even in areas of the country that had always been thought of as reactionary, such as coastal Queensland or Northwest Tasmania, the support was remarkable.

For that reason I think it is absolutely crucial for this country that the Voice to Parliament passes.

I cannot imagine what it would be like the day after the referendum if it fails and the message that would send to Indigenous people.

To vote no is to refuse to recognise the historical dispossession of Indigenous Australians.

And that is where I think our community should be able to empathise.

If we had woken up the day after the plebiscite and it had failed. We, as a community, would have felt absolutely shattered.

And I think it would be an even worse feeling for Indigenous Australia if the Voice to Parliament fails because the extent of their trauma and their disposition is so enormous.

And I am worried that the Yes campaign doesn’t seem to have produced enough messages that will cut through with voters so that we can be certain we will get a positive outcome.

Since the legalisation of same-sex marriage we’ve seen a violent right wing protest movement emerge in Australia. Only recently we had street preachers holding a rally to confront the community on Oxford Street and there have been other violent clashes as well. Do you think that is a product of these people discovering that their views are actually quite marginal now?

I think to some extent, yes. When you have rapid social change, you will get a backlash.

But I think what we are seeing here is actually more sinister than that. This is part of a larger right wing push where the insanity of the American right is being exported into Australian politics.

There’s also this tendency towards conspiratorial thinking. The people who are getting worked up about drag queens are often the same people who believe that vaccination is a sinister plot.

This is actually something quite different to what we’ve experienced in the last twenty to thirty years.

We do seem to have moved into an age where we have these viral conspiracy theories that spread and mutate over social media and they are very much focusing on transgender people in this moment.

Yes, and I wonder whether some of those who are so vicious in spreading these sorts of rhetorical attacks on the trans community are doing it out of conviction or just out of political convenience.

I don’t think there’s much mileage left in attacking lesbians and gay men so trans people have become the next target.

Death in the Sauna is published by Clouds of Magellan Press and available now.

