Maude Boate wants to be your wedding celebrant

Maude Boate is one of the true originals of Australian drag. At the forefront of Aussie drag for 30 years, we know Mrs Boate as mentor, drag mother and Glambassador, but the good ship Maude recently set sail on an exciting new journey.

Lismore’s Maude Boate, authorised marriage celebrant, is ready to crack the champagne bottle on your voyage into wedded bliss.

I remember when I first caught sight of photos of Maude Boate decades ago.

“Now that’s drag!” I thought.

Maude changed the aesthetic of Aussie drag with her astonishing foam headpieces and out of this world drag characterisations. She brought an element of fantasy and creativity that lifted the art form to a new level of celebration and camp.

She describes her drag as “a larger than life rebuke to conservative prurience against homosexuality and queerness.”

Mrs Boate’s herstory as a performer and dedicated community worker is legendary.

Her 30-year career ranged from fledgling performances at the Albury Hotel through numerous Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras star turns and as a lead performer at countless legendary nights in Aussie LGBTIQ history.

Renowned as a premier costume designer, she is an 18-time DIVA award recipient.

Throughout those years, Maude lived and breathed equality.

Love is, and always was, at the heart of both her career and her community work.

Marriage equality

As of 2017, we won our battle for marriage equality.

We now own the right to see our relationships enshrined in law.

That victory offers much, including the opportunity to design our own traditions.

Herstorically, drag queens officiated our special events and Maude is beyond excited to continue in the evolution of that tradition.

In June, Maude Boate became an authorised wedding celebrant.

She is ready to bring her experience and talent to special days in Lismore and across this great land.

Beyond officiating at the nuptials Maude is able to offer various unique services.

As Event Co-ordinator for Tropical Fruits Festival, she shone whether designing events for intimate occasions or large-scale parties for up to 5,000 partygoers.

She also has several year’s experience as a Bridal designer and dressmaker.

Maude Boate is based in Australia’s LGBTIQ centre of creativity — Lismore.

However, she resists the temptation to stay moored and can set sail for functions far and wide.

Check out her website for more details: www.dragme.com.au

