Dear Tassie, leave Abetz to yell at clouds

Dear Tassie, 28 years we put up with former Senator Eric Abetz in the federal senate and now he wants a turn in your state legislature?

Jeez Louise!

Enough is enough, is enough, is…

What the f*ck is he going to achieve now he couldn’t get done in 28 years?

Ok – you caught us! 😁 It was a rhetorical question. We know he achieved SFA — zero, zip, zilch, nada — in all of those almost three decades.

Other than to demonise LGBTQIA+ Aussies with slippery slopes and well-lubricated hypotheticals, Abetz did little more than yell at clouds since last century.

Since the Liberals refused to endorse him for another term in 2022, he’s resembled nothing so much as those dreadful flickering images of the last Tasmanian Tiger, prowling its bleak confinement and forlornly contemplating extinction.

But now former Senator Eric Abetz glimpses an opportunity to remain unproductive into his pensionable years.

Unlike Abetz, the Tasmanian Liberal Party inclines to a somewhat liberal bent and the former senator no doubt senses an opportunity to impose a more conservative agenda over the state party.

Hey, hey, hey! It’s back to the fifties with Uncle Eric!

We love you Tassie. And we forgive you the odd crackpot. After all, some of us live in Queensland. But all things must come to an end and the time has come for Uncle Eric to retire and yell at clouds on his own dime.

If he couldn’t do it in 28 years, he ain’t gonna do it now.

Don’t let the door, blah blah blah…

Eric Abetz’s Greatest Hits

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.